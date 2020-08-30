Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Cfra raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.