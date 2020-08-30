Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

