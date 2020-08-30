Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 969,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPL by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 71,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

