Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 49,654 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

