Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $64.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

