Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

ISRG stock opened at $727.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $729.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.57 and its 200-day moving average is $569.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.