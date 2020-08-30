Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 203.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cyberark Software worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cyberark Software by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 344.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.31. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

