Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,306 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $271,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,655 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 345,907 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exelon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 331,948 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.04 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

