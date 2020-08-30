Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period.

RDIV opened at $29.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

