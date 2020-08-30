Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,450,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,527,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

