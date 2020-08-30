Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,173,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

