Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 880,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

