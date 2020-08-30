Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 669,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Metlife by 2,640.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Metlife by 89.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of MET stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

