Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $484,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

