Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $245.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $246.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.