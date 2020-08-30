Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

