Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $34.01 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.