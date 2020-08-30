Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 47,852 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $2,366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $130.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.