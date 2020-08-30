Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 25,856 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $177.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $45,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,141 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.