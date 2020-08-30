Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

