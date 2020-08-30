Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,093 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $142.27.

