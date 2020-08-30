Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.