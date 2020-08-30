Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

CMCO stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

