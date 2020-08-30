Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Electromed, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Electromed in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $13.00 on Friday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

In related news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

