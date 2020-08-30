Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 3,251,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

