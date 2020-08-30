Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CCOI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $132,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

