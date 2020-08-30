CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $42,639.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean-Francois Brossoit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMS Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 7th, Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.