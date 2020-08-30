Claymore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

