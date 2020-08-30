ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 220,409 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 132.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,852. The stock has a market cap of $472.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.85. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

