ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,362 shares of company stock worth $5,484,636 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.