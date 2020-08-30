ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 132,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,482. The stock has a market cap of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

