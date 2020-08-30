ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 431,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

