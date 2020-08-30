ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

