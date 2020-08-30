ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

