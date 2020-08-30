ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 28,648 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the first quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 400.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 344,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

