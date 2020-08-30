ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 26,658 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. 43,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,634. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.