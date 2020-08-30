ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 26,359 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in M/I Homes by 431.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 234,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 162,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,577. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

