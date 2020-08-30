ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 25,081 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,081 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

