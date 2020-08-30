ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Titan Machinery worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 173,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

