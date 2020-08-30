ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,341 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $660,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 612,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,946. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

