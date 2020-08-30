ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 161,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

