ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $407,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $987,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,158. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

