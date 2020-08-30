ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 206,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,925. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone purchased 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.