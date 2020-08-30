ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 468,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 113,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,149,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $611.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBSB. Raymond James raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.