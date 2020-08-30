ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 11.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,150,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 120,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 20.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 201.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 777,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.53. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

