ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 391.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

