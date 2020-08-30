ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,312 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

