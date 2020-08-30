ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,517 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 373,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

