ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $187.96. 149,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

