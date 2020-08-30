ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of AAON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAON by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,394 shares of company stock worth $8,754,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 137,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

